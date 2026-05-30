Abhishek Banerjee attacked while visiting families of post-poll violence victims

“This is all BJP-sponsored,” Abhishek Banerjee was heard telling the media.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readKolkataUpdated: May 30, 2026 06:47 PM IST
abhishek banerjee, west bengal,"Not even a month has passed since the elections, and the police are nowhere to be seen," said Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo enhanced using AI)
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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that he was attacked while visiting Sonarpur to meet families affected in post-poll violence.

Reacting to the incident, Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, saying, “This is all BJP-sponsored. Just look at what they have done. This is their idea of democracy. Not even a month has passed since the elections, and the police are nowhere to be seen.”

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