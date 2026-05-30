Abhishek Banerjee attacked while visiting families of post-poll violence victims

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that he was attacked while visiting Sonarpur to meet families affected in post-poll violence.
Reacting to the incident, Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack, saying, “This is all BJP-sponsored. Just look at what they have done. This is their idea of democracy. Not even a month has passed since the elections, and the police are nowhere to be seen.”
Staying true to his word, Shri @abhishekaitc REFUSED TO ABANDON the grieving family of Sanju Karmakar.
Even after a vicious attack by @BJP4Bengal-backed miscreants, our National General Secretary chose not to turn back. Instead, he stood beside a family devastated by an… pic.twitter.com/L11oo92AzQ
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 30, 2026
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