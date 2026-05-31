Abhishek Banerjee assault: 5 arrested, 2 detained in Sonarpur after overnight raids

The West Bengal police have picked up seven people in connection with the assault on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur.

According to senior police officials, a suo motu case was registered, following which the Sonarpur police formed three specialised teams. The teams conducted overnight raids across the region to track down suspects identified from video footage circulating on social media.

“Five people have been formally arrested and taken into custody, while two others have been detained for questioning. Active raids are still underway. We are thoroughly scanning all available video evidence as the investigation proceeds,” a senior police officer said.