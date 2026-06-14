Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID again in Bengal Assembly signature forgery case

A fresh criminal complaint was lodged against Abhishek Banerjee at the Siliguri Cyber Crime police station by a local trader on Friday. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday morning at Bhabani Bhawan. This is his second round of questioning in connection with the Assembly signature forgery case, following a grueling five-and-a-half-hour interrogation on Thursday night.

In compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive ordering him to cooperate with the investigation, Banerjee arrived at the CID headquarters at 11.43 am – 17 minutes ahead of his scheduled 12 pm appointment. Presenting his identity card and signing the attendance register, he proceeded inside for questioning.

The high court has granted Banerjee interim relief, directing the state agency not to take any coercive action against him in this case for the next two weeks.