Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID again in Bengal Assembly signature forgery case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday morning at Bhabani Bhawan. This is his second round of questioning in connection with the Assembly signature forgery case, following a grueling five-and-a-half-hour interrogation on Thursday night.
In compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive ordering him to cooperate with the investigation, Banerjee arrived at the CID headquarters at 11.43 am – 17 minutes ahead of his scheduled 12 pm appointment. Presenting his identity card and signing the attendance register, he proceeded inside for questioning.
The high court has granted Banerjee interim relief, directing the state agency not to take any coercive action against him in this case for the next two weeks.
Though Sunday is a weekly holiday, CID officials arrived early in the morning to prepare for the high-profile interrogation. Security was significantly tightened around the Bhabani Bhawan premises, with a heavy deployment of additional police forces, central forces, and the Rapid Action Force to prevent any untoward incidents.
The CID has also summoned Beliaghata TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh for questioning in connection with the same forgery case later on Sunday afternoon.
The forgery case revolves around an official letter sent by the Trinamool legislative party to the Assembly Speaker, designating veteran leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.
Allegations surfaced that several signatures on the document are fraudulent. Multiple MLAs have claimed they never signed the letter, while other names were allegedly filled out in block letters. Because the letter carries Abhishek Banerjee’s signature in his capacity as the party’s general secretary, investigators are probing his level of involvement. While Abhishek Banerjee initially skipped a few summons, he joined the probe following the high court’s intervention.
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The interrogation comes on the heels of a dramatic midnight escalation. Late Saturday night, the Shalboni police raided Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in search of his Personal Assistant Sumit Roy. Investigators allegedly traced the “tower location” of Roy’s active mobile phone directly to the property.
According to sources, the police knocked and called out for Roy from 3 am to 5 am without receiving a response. Disaster management personnel were subsequently called in to break the locks. Upon hearing news of the raid, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot. The police search concluded around 8 am; however, no seizures were made, and Roy was not found on the premises.
Legal challenges
Abhishek Banerjee faces a tight grid of legal challenges over the coming days, currently lacking interim protection in two other active cases. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him to appear before it on Monday in connection with the probe regarding the primary school teacher recruitment scam. Meanwhile, the state police served a notice at his residence on Friday regarding a separate complaint filed in Salt Lake over a public statement he made.
Additionally, a fresh criminal complaint was lodged against Abhishek Banerjee at the Siliguri Cyber Crime police station by a local trader on Friday. The complainant accused the MP of making provocative and unlawful remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally.
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This follows a similar recent complaint filed at the same police station against former CM Mamata Banerjee by an advocate, who alleged that her public criticisms of constitutional institutions threatened national sovereignty and public order.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More