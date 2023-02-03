Abhijit Sarkar murder case: Court frames charges against 20 accused

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah court, Thursday framed charges against 20 accused in the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in the Kankurgachi area in an alleged post-poll violence incident in 2021.

Ten of the accused are currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency probing the case, while 10 others are still on the run.

On May 2, 2021, the day the Assembly poll results were announced in Bengal, Sarkar was murdered.

According to Sarkar’s family, he was strangled and then the accused hit him on his head with a heavy object.

Sarkar’s brother Biswajit claimed that local Trinamool leaders had threatened him and his sibling with dire consequences during the elections.

“Two years after the murder, the court framed charges against the accused. The charges have been framed against 20 accused. The CBI was likely to submit a supplementary chargesheet, but it couldn’t apparently in the absence of a CFSL report,” Biswajit told The Indian Express.

The charges have been framed under sections of murder, the disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, among others. The next hearing in the case is on February 27.

Advertisement

Following the Calcutta High Court order to probe the incidents of alleged post-poll violence in the state after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly election results, the CBI registered an FIR in the Kankurgachhi murder case on August 25 and took over the probe.

Initially, a case was registered in this connection against seven to eight unidentified persons at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata on May 2.

It was alleged that the accused attacked the BJP worker with sticks and damaged his household items. Sarkar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.