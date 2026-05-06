‘My brother is finally resting in peace’: Family of slain Bengal BJP worker finds closure amid party’s win

For Biswajit Sarkar, the silence in his neighbourhood feels different. For the first time in five years, the air of intimidation that settled over his home in Kolkata’s Kankurgachi following the 2021 post-poll violence has been replaced by a sense of hard-won liberation.
“My brother gave his life to see what the people of Bengal are witnessing today,” Biswajit told The Express, his voice thick with emotion following the West Bengal Assembly results. “I miss him terribly, but I am on cloud nine. This isn’t just a political shift; it feels like a personal victory for our family.”
Since the brutal killing of his brother, BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, on May 2, 2021 — the day the West Bengal Assembly results were announced — Biswajit has become a symbol of resistance in Kolkata. He gained attention for organising Durga Pujas that dared to highlight anti-establishment themes, from the “cut money” culture to the rape and murder of a junior doctor in the city’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
However, he said the road to “freedom” was paved with persistent harassment. Biswajit recalled the psychological warfare he endured during recent campaigns, specifically naming Trinamool Congress councillors Papiya Ghosh and Swapan Samaddar.
“Under court orders, they were barred from entering Shibtala Lane,” Biswajit explained. “Yet, they would campaign here, defying court order, intentionally raising slogans directed at my house. I had to move the court again to challenge this. I was waiting for this day—the day the tide would turn.”
Abhijit Sarkar murder case status
The murder of Abhijit Sarkar remains one of the most high-profile cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding post-poll violence in Bengal. Abhijit was allegedly strangled and bludgeoned with a heavy object after a mob attacked his home with sticks, destroying his belongings.
As many as 20 people were named in the original First Information Report (FIR) in the 2021 Kankurgachi murder case. As the CBI-led investigation progressed, the status of the accused remains divided: 12 people have been arrested and remain in custody, while five have been released on bail.
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Despite the efforts by Central agencies, five others remain absconding.
Two years after the murder, a special court in Bankshall framed charges against all 20 accused, including murder, criminal conspiracy, and the disappearance of evidence.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More