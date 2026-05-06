‘My brother is finally resting in peace’: Family of slain Bengal BJP worker finds closure amid party’s win

The murder of Abhijit Sarkar remains one of the most high-profile cases investigated by CBI regarding post-poll violence in Bengal. Express Photo by Partha Paul

For Biswajit Sarkar, the silence in his neighbourhood feels different. For the first time in five years, the air of intimidation that settled over his home in Kolkata’s Kankurgachi following the 2021 post-poll violence has been replaced by a sense of hard-won liberation.

“My brother gave his life to see what the people of Bengal are witnessing today,” Biswajit told The Express, his voice thick with emotion following the West Bengal Assembly results. “I miss him terribly, but I am on cloud nine. This isn’t just a political shift; it feels like a personal victory for our family.”

Since the brutal killing of his brother, BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, on May 2, 2021 — the day the West Bengal Assembly results were announced — Biswajit has become a symbol of resistance in Kolkata. He gained attention for organising Durga Pujas that dared to highlight anti-establishment themes, from the “cut money” culture to the rape and murder of a junior doctor in the city’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.