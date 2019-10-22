Abhijit arrives today, city gears up with festoons, mother cooks fish

‘Welcome to Bengal Nobel laureate Avijit Banerjee, Bengal is proud of you,’ read large display boards dotting the city roads, ahead of the economist’s visit to Kolkata on Tuesday.

Nobel laureate Abhijit will come to his paternal home in the city on Tuesday to visit his 83-year-old mother after winning the global award. Abhijit, who was declared to be the winner of the Nobel prize in economics on October 14, was in New Delhi on Monday.

State Urban Development Minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim said the state government has erected such boards, flags and festoons on both the sides of road from airport to his home in South Kolkata to welcome him. He will be in Kolkata for two days and his mother Nirmala Banerjee, an economist in her own right, is busy overseeing the last minute preparations to welcome him. She said she is personally preparing the room where her elder son will stay at their home in an apartment. He will be at his home on October 23 and leave for the US early next morning, a family member said.

Nirmala Banerjee told reporters that she would be preparing fish items to welcome her Nobel laureate son. “He loves fish and eats fish items whenever he is in Kolkata. I will prepare Katla fish curry and other fish items, besides some sweet dish,” she said. The family and his friends have decided not to make it a gala affair this time as he will be on a tight schedule. “He will be in the city in December-January and we are planning some big celebrations then. For now, some of us who are his friends have decided to meet and congratulate him in person,” Abhijit’s childhood friend Bappa Sen said.

Also, the West Bengal Government will not get an opportunity to felicitate him this time. The West Bengal Municipal Department has already announced to name one road after Avijit. His alma mater Presidency University also announced to confer DLit on him. Abhijit, an India-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won the Nobel in economics for 2019, jointly with French-American Esther Duflo, his wife, and Michael Kremer of Harvard University for “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”. He did his schooling from South Point School and graduated in economics from Presidency College (now University) in the city.

On Saturday he visited his alma mater Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, where he completed had completed his Masters.