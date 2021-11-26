Abani Roy, key Left Front face in UPA-1, dies

SENIOR REVOLUTIONARY Socialist Party (RSP) leader and three-time MP Abani Roy, who was the face of the Left Front in Delhi during the UPA-1 government, died at Delhi’s RML Hospital on Thursday at around 11am. He was 84. Roy had been bedridden since 2016 after a brain stroke.

Roy had been staying at RPS MP N K Premachandran’s residence since his retirement from Parliament and active politics following poor health.

His body was taken to Premachandran’s residence where Left leaders paid their last tributes. The cremation took place in the evening.

Expressing her condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Deeply pained to hear about the demise of veteran leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Abani Roy. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Associated with the RSP since the age of 20 in 1959, Roy was the member of its Central Secretariat, besides being the general secretary of the party for a brief period. His first foray into electoral politics was in 1978, when he was elected to the Kolkata Corporation. He entered the Rajya Sabha in 1998 and retired in August 2011. He was part of the top Left leadership that engaged with the Congress-led UPA when the Left parties supported the Manmohan Singh government from outside.

While an RSP loyalist all his life, Roy resigned from the party in 2009 when a section of its leaders objected to his writing to then prime minister Manmohan Singh demanding that the government disallow the deal between Bharti Telecom and South African telecom major MTN.

Roy also wrote to Singh on the dispute between the Ambani brothers — Anil and Mukesh. Roy later withdrew his resignation.