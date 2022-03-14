AAP holds Kolkata rally after Punjab landslide

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held a victory rally in Kolkata following the party’s landslide win in the Punjab assembly elections.

Also, posters of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling for a corruption-free West Bengal appeared in Malda’s Ratua and North 24 Paragans’ Barasat.

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they are not bothered by the development.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “People in Bengal generally believe in the culture and heritage of the state. The BJP tried to impose their culture on them but the people rejected them. I don’t think the AAP has any organisational strength here. This won’t have any impact in Bengal politics.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said it is not easy to set up a political party after an electoral success. “It is a democratic country and anyone can hold rallies here. But it is not that easy to set up party organisation here just because they won an election in another state. Here, the jhadoo (broom) won’t work.”

The AAP had won 92 of 117 seats in Punjab with a vote share of 42.1 per cent.