Aamir quietly drops by Arijit’s Jiaganj home, brings frenzy to its sleepy bylanes

Less than a week after Arijit Singh bid adieu to Bollywood singing, Hindi film industry’s “perfectionist” actor Aamir Khan made a surprise trip to his hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal to meet the 38-year-old singer.

Khan landed in Kolkata on Sunday and, evading paparazzi, headed straight to Jiaganj by road, said sources. His visit was under wraps till he appeared at Singh’s residence late Sunday night dressed in a grey T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and olive-green trousers. Despite the low-key nature of the trip, word spread quickly through the neighbourhood.

On Monday, the two appeared on the roof of Arijit’s house to fly kites.