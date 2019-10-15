A week after Murshidabad triple murder, no arrest yet; police admit ‘delay led to loss of evidence’

Also written by Atri Mitra

Ten teams, frequent raids in Murshidabad and Birbhum, dozens of people interrogated, several rounds of visit by forensic teams and CID sleuths, but the police are yet to make a single arrest in the gruesome murder of Pal family in Jiaganj town.

Bandhu Prakash Pal (40), his wife Beauty Pal (30) and their son Angan (5) were found murdered at their home in Lebu Bagan area of Jiaganj on Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, the CID continued with its questioning of Pal’s family members, friends and people connected to his chain marketing business. Souvik Banik, his friend and partner against whom Pal’s family has levelled allegations of conspiracy, was also interrogated.

“Our investigation is on. There are many angles in this case and we want to proceed carefully so that it is a tight case and the accused gets maximum punishment. We are not only depending on forensic help but also on circumstantial evidence and statements from interrogation. You will see arrests soon, and a complete picture will emerge shortly,” said a senior officer involved in the investigation.

“We are also looking for hired killers who may have been employed for the task of murder. We are also looking into the fact whether one or more person was involved in the crime. We have found a weapon inside the house but we are yet to pinpoint whether it is the murder weapon. The cellphone used by Bandhu Prakash Pal is missing. However, we have recovered one cellphone and are checking with the call lists. Bandhu Prakash also used to use Whatsapp calls that are difficult to track,” added the officer.

Apart from family members of Bandhu Prakash, family members of his wife, Beauty Pal, were also questioned at Jiaganj Police Station on Monday. Sukhen Mondol, father of Beauty, was questioned on Monday. “They (police) asked regular information about me. Nothing regarding the murder. But for this simple reason, I was harassed for at least six hours,” said Bandhu Prakash’s uncle, Buddhadev Mitra.

A section of the police admitted that initially there were delays and lapses in the investigation which may have led to some evidence getting lost and also gave time to the assailants to flee.

“The incident took place on Tuesday on Vijaydashami. The forensic team arrived five days later when the administration allow CID help. Immediately after the incident, the crime spot — Pal’s house — saw residents of the area entering the rooms. Police did not immediately cordon off the area or even close the doors. Doors were closed a day later but by that time, maybe, some of the evidence was lost,” said a senior officer.

Police sources said that Bandhuprakash and his wife were hacked to death by a sharp weapon, while their son was strangulated and his head hit with a heavy object to ensure that he died.