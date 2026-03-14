A tale of two speeches five years apart : from ‘Asol Poriborton’ (real change) to Chun Chun Ke Sabka Hisab (taking to task)

On March 7, 2021 Prime minister Narnadra Modi took to stage at iconic brigade parade grounds with the theme of Asol Paribartan (real change) and a promise of ‘sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal). Five years later from stage to speech, much has changed when the Prime minister visits the same venue.

On Saturday, with stage modeled on Dakshineshwar temple, a quintessential symbol of Bengal, Narandra Modi’s pitch before the assembly polls in 2026 was sharper, from Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas (Development for everybody) an addendum Chun Chun Ke Sabka Hisab (taking to task).

His last speech questioned Mamata Banerjee over her anger on the Prime minister, but in today’s speech the Bengal chief minister conspicuous by its absence in the speech of Narendra Modi.

It was in the assembly polls in 2021 when TMC got 213 seats and BJP 77. Much has changed in the political scenario of Bengal since then. This time, with polls round the corner SIR had been a talking point for both ruling and opposition parties of Bengal.

Five years back, wearing a mask The Prime minister took to the stage and his speech highlighted how after the Left Front regime people of Bengal brought in Poriborton (change) but their trust was betrayed by Trinamool Congress.

“People of Bengal brought in Poriborton and changed the Left regime. But Didi (Mamata Banerjee and her cadres broke the trust of the people. They insulted Bengal. It is time for ‘Asol Poriborton’ (real change). Asol Poribartan means such a Bengal where youth will get opportunity to study and work in Bengal. They will not have to escape Bengal to get a job. It means where businesses will flourish and investments will come. From North Bengal to Jangalmahal (tribal belt) to the backward communities, everyone will have equal opportunities, “ Modi had said in his brigade rally.

Five years back there was a direct attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee when Nerandra Modi was heard saying ‘Didi Aap Ko Itna Gussa Kyun (Didi why are you so angry,” while stating that he was been called by the TMC chief and chief minister of Bengal in different names.

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“I have been called various names, even a demon,” Modi had said on 7 March.

“The dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change,” Modi had said.

In his speech PM Modi talked of his real friends. “My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so.”

Also read | Why Bengal’s Opposition parties are pushing for fewer phases in coming Assembly polls

On Saturday his pitch was sharper and not even once he mentioned the Bengal chief minister. His speech highlighted SIR, Election Commission of India, law and order situation of Bengal.

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“From today the countdown has started for the exit of TMC from Bengal. Countdown for end of TMC’s jangal raj has started. TMC has taken in the mafias and criminals, who were active in the Left regime under their fold. TMC is shielding criminals. Here even in a college a girl is raped. Look at what happened in Sandeshkhali. People of Bengal have not forgotten R G Kar (rape and murder of a doctor) incident. Accused persons in such atrocities are always connected with TMC. Now mothers tell their daughters in Bengal, return home before sundown,” said Narnadra Modi.

“We have been talking of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. But today I will tell you Sabka Hisab Liya Jayega (everyone will be taken to task). Chun Chun Ke Hisab Liya Jayega . We will restore the rule of law. And those involved in corruption, syndicate and cut money systems will go to jail,” said the PM on Saturday.

Apart from his usual promise of development for Bengal and allegations that TMC led state government blocking centre’s pro –people flagship programmes from Ayushman Bharat to PM Awas, the PM’s speech had a sharp pitch on TMC alleging insult to the president of India, opposing SIR and criticizing ECI.

“Everyone here knows what happened. The TMC government has crossed all limits. The President who is a daughter of an Adivasi family was to attend a programme in Bengal. But in its arrogance TMC government insulted. They disrespected the highest post of the country. TMC did not only insult Droupadi Muru but the tribal society,” Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

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“TMC protests against SIR so that infiltrators still remain in the electoral role. They want even dead voters to remain in the roll. They (TMC) have gone to the extent of insulting constitutional bodies. When the Election Commission is trying to clean the electoral roll, TMC is questioning its integrity. They have given the same treatment to the Indian army, asking for proof from the Indian air force after the Balakot strike.

Highlighting that these assembly polls were not merely for a change of government the Prime minister said, “It is about saving the soul of Bengal. It is about change of a corrupt system and freedom from here”, Modi said.