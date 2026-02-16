A ‘rendezvous’ of hope for children affected by cancer

On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, an event was organised for children affected by cancer and their parents at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kolkata. For the ninth year in a row, Rendezvous organised a programme on Saturday, aimed at bringing happiness to the affected children and providing financial assistance to some of them.

“On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, on February 14, 2026, an event was organized by Rendezvous at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute, for children affected by cancer and their parents. The word Rendezvous means a meeting at a secret place. Since 2017, Rendezvous has been organising this programme every year on February 14 at Saroj Gupta Cancer Hospital,” the organisers said.