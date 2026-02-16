A ‘rendezvous’ of hope for children affected by cancer

For the ninth year in a row, Rendezvous organised a programme on Saturday, aimed at bringing happiness to the affected children and providing financial assistance to some of them.

By: Express News Service
2 min readKolkataFeb 16, 2026 05:25 AM IST
On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, an event was organised for children affected by cancer and their parents at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute in Kolkata. For the ninth year in a row, Rendezvous organised a programme on Saturday, aimed at bringing happiness to the affected children and providing financial assistance to some of them.

“On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, on February 14, 2026, an event was organized by Rendezvous at Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute, for children affected by cancer and their parents. The word Rendezvous means a meeting at a secret place. Since 2017, Rendezvous has been organising this programme every year on February 14 at Saroj Gupta Cancer Hospital,” the organisers said.

To enliven the programme, arrangements were made for music, recitation, and dance performances. A game show was organised for the parents and winners were awarded prizes. The organizers visited the wards of the sick children and distributed notebooks, pencils, colour pencils, toys, and packets of homemade food.

On behalf of Rendezvous, a cheque of Rs 15,000 was handed over to the hospital authorities.

Guests at the event included Dr Arnob Gupta (cancer surgeon), Dr Atanu Pal (nephrologist and rheumatologist), Dr Tania Das (cancer scientist), Mrs Shikha Dey (psychologist), Dr Sumana Sengupta (teacher and writer), Dr Soma (cancer child specialist), actress Arpita Dutta Choudhury, Sonali (recitation artist), and special guest Mr Subhasish Chakraborty (former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and currently, Sabhadhipati of South 24 Parganas.

