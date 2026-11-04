A man in a temple, with wife’s severed head: Bengal town wakes up to horror

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More
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- brutal murder
- man kills wife
Gangarampur in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district woke up to a horrifying sight on Wednesday, one that will haunt this town forever. Residents found a local man sitting inside a neighbourhood temple with his wife’s severed head, blood dripping from it.
According to residents, the suspect, identified as Rintu Ghosh (47), was found sitting quietly inside the temple. When a neighbour approached him to check if something was wrong, he saw a nightmare that had made its way to reality: Ghosh held the severed head of his wife, Sima Sarkar (42).
The neighbour’s screams alerted the entire neighbourhood and brought them out of their homes. Ghosh then stepped out of the temple, holding his wife’s head in one hand and a katari — a heavy agricultural knife – in the other.
Police were alerted, and a team arrived soon after, cordoned off the area, and took Ghosh into custody. Authorities recovered the victim’s head and found her headless body at the family’s home.
According to reports, Ghosh screamed when police were taking him away, “I have turned psycho.”
Abhishek Gupta, the district’s Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express, “We have arrested the person. This is a very horrifying and unprecedented incident. Prima facie, he killed his wife at home due to some marital dispute. They have two children – one 5 years old and another around 12. Preliminary information reveals the children were at home when he killed her. We found no evidence that he was intoxicated. He used a sharp weapon usually used in agricultural fields. Forensic evidence is being collected; we will file a chargesheet soon.”
Local residents and the family’s relatives are in shock. According to them, Ghosh worked as a government bus conductor, but was now out of a job and spent most of his time at home. They were not sure whether he quit or lost the job. His relative Rajesh Pramanik said Ghosh had recently been behaving strangely. He had switched to a strict vegetarian diet and had started “behaving like a tantrik”, the relative said.
Neighbours said the couple had been having problems in their relationship, but added that no one imagined it would lead to such a grisly murder.