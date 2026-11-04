A man in a temple, with wife’s severed head: Bengal town wakes up to horror

Gangarampur in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district woke up to a horrifying sight on Wednesday, one that will haunt this town forever. Residents found a local man sitting inside a neighbourhood temple with his wife’s severed head, blood dripping from it.

According to residents, the suspect, identified as Rintu Ghosh (47), was found sitting quietly inside the temple. When a neighbour approached him to check if something was wrong, he saw a nightmare that had made its way to reality: Ghosh held the severed head of his wife, Sima Sarkar (42).

The neighbour’s screams alerted the entire neighbourhood and brought them out of their homes. Ghosh then stepped out of the temple, holding his wife’s head in one hand and a katari — a heavy agricultural knife – in the other.