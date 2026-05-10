A first-time MLA, BJP’s tribal face rewarded for Junglemahal sweep

Taking oath in his native Santhal language at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Tudu is the tribal face of the new government.

It has been a dream debut for Kshudiram Tudu. Days after defeating TMC leader Tanushree Hansda, the 55-year-old first-time MLA on Saturday joined the Cabinet of the first BJP government in West Bengal. Taking oath in his native Santhal language at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Tudu is the tribal face of the new government.

While the portfolios of the newly sworn-in ministers are yet to be announced, Tudu’s inclusion in the Cabinet is being seen as a reward for the BJP’s sweeping victory in the tribal Junglemahal region of the state.

“The BJP has made deep inroads among tribal voters of Junglemahal in this election. Tudu won from Ranibandh constituency, a Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat in the tribal-dominated Bankura district. His induction into the Cabinet is an attempt to bring together the party’s tribal outreach in the state,” said a senior party leader.