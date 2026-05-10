A first-time MLA, BJP’s tribal face rewarded for Junglemahal sweep

His political rise demonstrates how BJP has developed a growing dependence on grassroots tribal leaders

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readMay 10, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Taking oath in his native Santhal language at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Tudu is the tribal face of the new government.Taking oath in his native Santhal language at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Tudu is the tribal face of the new government.
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It has been a dream debut for Kshudiram Tudu. Days after defeating TMC leader Tanushree Hansda, the 55-year-old first-time MLA on Saturday joined the Cabinet of the first BJP government in West Bengal. Taking oath in his native Santhal language at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Tudu is the tribal face of the new government.

While the portfolios of the newly sworn-in ministers are yet to be announced, Tudu’s inclusion in the Cabinet is being seen as a reward for the BJP’s sweeping victory in the tribal Junglemahal region of the state.

“The BJP has made deep inroads among tribal voters of Junglemahal in this election. Tudu won from Ranibandh constituency, a Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat in the tribal-dominated Bankura district. His induction into the Cabinet is an attempt to bring together the party’s tribal outreach in the state,” said a senior party leader.

Tudu maintains a low profile. His political rise demonstrates how the BJP has developed a growing dependence on grassroots tribal leaders in the Bankura, Purulia, and Jhargram belt, from where it has steadily expanded its support base over the last few election cycles.

According to his election affidavit, Tudu is a graduate and has no criminal cases against him.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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