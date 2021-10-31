980 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in Bengal

AS PART of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, disinfectant teams of the Kolkata police are regularly sanitising all the public premises, officials said on Saturday. Maintaining safety norms, the team disinfected a large arena of East Suburban Division. On Saturday, 314 people were booked for not using face masks and ten people were arrested for spitting on a public place or road.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, West Bengal recorded 980 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry confirmed on Saturday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,91,994.The bulletin showed that 13 new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the fatality tally to 19126.

The state also recorded 880 more Covid-19 recoveries. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 15,64,558, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.28 percent. West Bengal now has 8310 active Covid-19 cases.North 24 Parganas reported five fresh Covid-19 deaths, followed by Kolkata at four. Darjeeling, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur recorded one death. Kolkata registered 272 new cases.



West Bengal has tested 47,131 samples for Covid-19 since Saturday the state health department said, adding that as many as 1,91,80,886 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In light of rising cases, weekly positivity rates, and declining testing figures in West Bengal, the Centre had recently asked the state to conduct a review of these parameters.