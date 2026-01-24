Ayodhya-styled Ram temple with a ‘Bengali’ Idol coming up in Nadia – 90km from Babri Masjid replica

A projected image of the proposed temple in Nadia district’s Shantipur which will be built by the Sri Krittibas Ram Mandir Trust.

About 90 km from what will be a Babri Mosque replica in Murshidabad, a newly erected signboard on a 15- bigha land announced the construction of an Ayodhya-style Ram Temple in Nadia district’s Shantipur. However, unlike Ayodhya, the idol of Lord Ram will be as depicted in Krittivasi Ramayan, composed by 14th century Bengali poet Krittibas Ojha, who lived in Phulia.

According to Sri Krittibas Ram Mandir Trust, the organisation behind the initiative, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the temple will be held in February.

The initiative, though, taken in 2017, is being renewed barely a few months before the Assembly elections.

Located in Champatolla, Sadhurghat in Shantipur, the temple is around 90 km from Beldanga, where former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, now heading Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) party, laid the foundation stone for the Babri mosque replica.