Birbhum killings: 9 more arrested for violence, 10 accused sent to police custody

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested nine more people in connection with the incident wherein eight people, including women and children, were charred to death after their houses were set on fire in Bagtui village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district a day before.

Eleven persons were arrested on Tuesday for the violence that was triggered by the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, a deputy panchayat pradhan who was associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The 20 arrested suspects were produced in the Rampurhat court that sent 10 of them to police custody and the rest to judicial custody. The suspects have been booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder, arson and besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The SIT officials said a forensic team visited the spot and collected samples on Wednesday.

Nine of the arrested accused are immediate neighbours of the deceased, the police said. While at least three are aged below 20, nine are below 30 years old.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed in the episode — one over the deputy pradhan’s killing and the other over the attack on the houses, they said.

In the case related to the recovery of the eight charred bodies, sections related to murder and arson were slapped against the suspects.