9 arrested in Girish Park clash and attack on Bengal minister Shashi Panja’s house, ECI seeks report from Kolkata top cop

The Kolkata Police arrested five people on Sunday in connection with the clashes between TMC and BJP workers and the attack on state minister Shashi Panja’s residence in Girish Park a day earlier. With this, the total number of arrests in the case reached nine. The police had initially arrested four people on Saturday night.
On Saturday afternoon, violent clashes started between the workers of the rival parties when BJP supporters were heading to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. The TMC alleged that a group of BJP workers pelted stones at Panja’s house. While the saffron party complained that TMC goons pelted stones at a bus carrying BJP workers to the Brigade. The issue was also raised by PM Modi during the rally.
The police had initially filed a suo motu case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to illegal assembly, attempt to murder, obstruction of government servants, assault with a weapon, and vandalism of government property. In addition, sections of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act were also invoked. Later, both the TMC and the BJP filed counter-complaints in the matter.
“A total of nine arrests till now. Complaint received from both the TMC and the BJP late in the night. Two police personnel are still admitted in the hospital, six have been discharged,” said a senior Kolkata Police officer.
Bappaditya Naskar, the officer-in-charge of the Boubazar police station, was among the policemen who sustained injuries while trying to quell the violence in Girish Park.
Meanwhile, BJP workers gheraoed the Baranagar Police Station on the outskirts of Kolkata Saturday over the arrest of party workers in the Girish Park incident. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said three party workers have been arrested in Baranagar. “They are innocent. They have been arrested unjustly,” he added.
The Election Commission of India has asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar to submit a full report on the Girish Park incident within 48 hours. It is slated to announce the schedule for polls to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Sunday afternoon.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More