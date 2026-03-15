9 arrested in Girish Park clash and attack on Bengal minister Shashi Panja’s house, ECI seeks report from Kolkata top cop

The Kolkata Police arrested five people on Sunday in connection with the clashes between TMC and BJP workers and the attack on state minister Shashi Panja’s residence in Girish Park a day earlier. With this, the total number of arrests in the case reached nine. The police had initially arrested four people on Saturday night.

On Saturday afternoon, violent clashes started between the workers of the rival parties when BJP supporters were heading to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. The TMC alleged that a group of BJP workers pelted stones at Panja’s house. While the saffron party complained that TMC goons pelted stones at a bus carrying BJP workers to the Brigade. The issue was also raised by PM Modi during the rally.