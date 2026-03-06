84 lakh applications for Rs 1,500 a month: On SIR sidelines, another rush in Bengal

While all eyes were on the queues to get into electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise last month, more than 65 lakh were lining up before other camps in the 294 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Combined with 19 lakh who applied online, over 84 lakh registered over the space of 12 days, between February 15 and 26, for the state government’s ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme, which entitles unemployed youths in the state between the ages of 21-40 to Rs 1,500 monthly stipend, starting April.

As per estimates by the non-profit Population Foundation of India for 2021, West Bengal has around 3.46 crore people in the 21-40 bracket. In other words, almost 1 in 4 people between these ages registered for the Bengal government scheme.

Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja told The Indian Express that the response to the Yuva Sathi scheme showed that “it meets the expectations of the young”.

To the Opposition’s charge that the rush indicated the extent of unemployment in the state, Panja said that there should be appreciation that the government was extending “some sort of assistance” to those currently unemployed, including those who may be pursuing higher education.

“The idea is to provide basic help so that someone can purchase books needed or pay enrolment form fees. Obviously, the state will be taking initiatives to generate more jobs, but those making fun of us should know that the all-India unemployment index is not very healthy either. This is a problem that the entire country is struggling with,” the minister said.

That the government is gambling big on the scheme ahead of the elections is evident from the Rs 5,000 crore set aside for it in the Budget for this year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photograph dominated billboards advertising the scheme, ruling Trinamool Congress workers set up desks at the Yuva Sathi camps to help registration, and the government ensured banks put up counters to handle any issues on the spot.

A senior officer of a nationalised bank told The Indian Express: “Many applicants had joint accounts, while for this scheme, the beneficiaries needed accounts to be in their name. Every day, we handled 10-12 applications per counter for new accounts.”

One of those who has registered for the Yuva Sathi scheme is Anshu Jaiswal, 24. He registered at a camp in the Shyampukar Assembly seat, a day before the registration was to end.

The B Com graduate said he did not want to move out of Bengal and had been trying for a job for a year. “I have given so many interviews, applied at several places, with no luck… With the Yuva Sathi money, at least my bus fares and form fees will be covered.” Renu Singh, 21, who has also enrolled for the scheme, said she had studied only till Class 12 and was looking for some work she could do from home. “I want to do a stitching or a beautician course, and this money will help pay for it.”

The applicants need to be at least Class 10 pass, with the monthly stipend to continue for a maximum period of five years, unless they get a job earlier. Beneficiaries of other state government schemes such as Lakshmi Bhandar and Krishak Bandhu do not qualify.

Jhumur Chatterjee, whose son Ronit Chatterjee, 22, a paramedical student, enrolled for the scheme said she was not a supporter of “such doles”. “It is better if funds are used for healthcare or education, or more industries are brought to the state. Whatever the amount, it will make youth dependent from a young age. But my son insisted (on enrolment),” she said.

Anish Patra, who was a volunteer at the Shyampukar camp, said the scheme was most beneficial for the young men in the state. “There is Kanyashree (cash transfer for girls and young women in Bengal), but now there is something for the men too.” As per data shared by the state government, among the highest number of applications were from Purba Bardhaman, known as the rice bowl of Bengal, followed by its bordering districts Nadia and Hooghly. The least number of applications were from Kalimpong district.