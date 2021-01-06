812 new cases, 24 more deaths in Bengal

The recovery rate has increased to 96.56 per cent.(Representational)

In the past 24 hours, 812 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and 24 persons died. As many as 1,166 persons were cured of the infection.

The number of active cases further decreased and became 9,293.

The total death toll in the state rose to 9,841 on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,37,250.

The recovery rate has increased to 96.56 per cent.

The total number of cases in West Bengal increased to 5,56,384 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the total caseload was 5,55,572.