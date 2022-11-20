80% people in TMC govt helping me, asking me to oust it: Suvendu

LEADER OF Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and claimed that 80 per cent of the people inside the state government are “helping” him.

Adkhikari was addressing a public meeting at Ramnagar in Purba Medinipur district following a protest rally against state minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.

“Time is up for the TMC government. Just wait and watch. I have all the information regarding what the state government has done in the past six months. I will make all the documents public. Around 80 per cent of the people inside the state government are helping me. They are requesting me to oust this government. They are seeking a Pishi-Bhaipo (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) mukt Bengal,” said Adkhikari.

Intensifying his attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, the BJP MLA said, “Did you ever imagine that the state government will be so much in trouble after May 2 in 2021? The state government cannot even give salaries to its employees. The state government will soon go bankrupt. Today, I heard that the Enforcement Directorate will become active again. More things will infold in the days to come.”

Adhikari also demanded action against state minister Akhil Giri for his remarks against the President. “She should be ousted from the state Cabinet. The Chief Minister has not taken action against him. She has only apologised. He must be removed from his post. The people of the state will not forgive them,” he said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the BJP leader was only trying to give his party workers a boost by making “baseless” allegations. “He is a corrupt leader. If he has the guts, he should publish the documents he says he has. This is a gimmick to revive his party workers. He is spreading lies to malign the image of the state government,” said Ghosh.