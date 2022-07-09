8 named in FIR AIIMS recruitment: CID summons kin of 2 BJP MLAs

RELATIVES OF two BJP MLAs have been summoned by the West Bengal Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment at AIIMS, Kalyani, in Nadia district.

According to CID sources, Anshua Dhar Ghosh, daughter-in-law of BJP’s Chakdah MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh, was to be examined on July 8. However, she has sought time from the CID.

“Dhar Ghosh sent us an email on Thursday, seeking ten days’ time. We have examined four to five persons in this case. The investigation is at an early stage so not much can be revealed,” a senior CID officer said.

According to CID sources, Moitri Dana, daughter of BJP MLA from Bankura Niladri Sekhar Dana, has also been summoned. Sources said a CID team is likely to visit Bankura to meet Dana on July 11. The CID recently initiated a probe after an FIR was registered against Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, BJP’s Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana alleging recruitment irregularities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani.

The FIR named eight persons, including Bankim Ghosh. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Sariful Islam on May 20. The complainant alleged that MLA Dana’s daughter was given a job as a data entry operator at a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 at the Central government-run healthcare institution although she did not appear for the recruitment test.

The BJP, however, has alleged that the state police and CID are working at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress. adding that the jobs were all contractual and those recruited were not directly hired by AIIMS Kalyani.