Monday, August 22, 2022

8 held for assault on pregnant woman

The arrested persons were produced at a city court that remanded them in judicial custody for three days.

The court has also sought a medical report of the injured woman to be submitted before it during the next hearing. (Representational/File)

EIGHT PERSONS were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged assault on a pregnant woman and her family members on Sunday at Narkeldanga area of the city. The arrested persons were produced at a city court that remanded them in judicial custody for three days. The court has also sought a medical report of the injured woman to be submitted before it during the next hearing.

Kolkata Deputy Commissioner of Police (ESD) Priyabrata Roy told mediapersons, “A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family. If the family makes further complaints, we will start a fresh case. Eight persons have been arrested under non-bailable sections. The injured woman is learnt to be in a stable condition. There is also no law and order issue in the area. Everything is peaceful.”

On Monday, supporters of TMC’s Beleghata MLA Paresh Pal and a party councillor on Sunday allegedly assaulted the woman, who is eight months pregnant, in the Narkeldanga locality of Kolkata city over a land dispute between her family and a builder.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside Narkeldanga police station demanding immediate action against the culprits. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar paid a visit to the injured pregnant woman at the hospital and targeted the TMC for unleashing a “reign of terror on the common man.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:44:08 am
