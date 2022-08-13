8 Bengal cops to get Home Minister’s medal

Eight West Bengal police personnel have been selected for Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation-2022.

Out of the eight five are from Kolkata Police’s detective department. The list of awardees was announced on Friday. The medal was constituted in 2018 to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime.

Police personnel are honoured with President’s Police Medal on Republic Day and Union Home Minister’s Medal on Independence Day every year.

The list includes officers of the central paramilitary forces and members of the central investigation agencies and state police forces. Initially, the names of the medal recipients are finalised based on the recommendations of the states concerned which is then approved by the Centre.