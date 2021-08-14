739 fresh Covid cases in West Bengal, eight more die in a day

West Bengal recorded 739 new cases of the coronavirus infetion (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry said on Friday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,37,185 cases. The bulletin showed that eight new deaths were recorded in the state in the same duration, taking the fatality tally to 18276. North 24 Parganas, being one of the worst affected till date, recorded four deaths followed by Kolkata at three and Jalpaiguri at 1.

Bengal recorded 749 Covid 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The West Bengal government on Friday allowed all shops and business establishments including bars and restaurants to remain open till usual working hours but not beyond 10:30 pm.

The relaxation will come into effect from Monday onwards.

The state now has 10,109 active Covid cases. As many as 8,655 persons are in home isolation while 300 are in safe homes. A total of 45,442 samples were tested on Friday, of which 1.63 per cent were found to be positive.

The total number of people vaccinated on Friday was 3,40,072. Cumulatively 92,80,041 people have received both doses.

