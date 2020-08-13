scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
72-hour yagna underway at Pranab Mukherjee’s ancestral village

Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery and is on ventilator support.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: August 13, 2020 9:35:15 am
Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee health, Pranab Mukherjee covid, yagna for recovery of pranab mukherjee, indian express newsA ‘yagna’ performed at former President Pranab Mukherjee’s Miriti village in Birbhum on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Prayers for a speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued on Wednesday in his hometown Kirnahar in Birbhum district.

Residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee’s extended family members started a 72-hour ‘yagna’ since Janmashtami on Tuesday. The family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar. Mukherjee visits his village every year during Durga Puja.

He remained critical after undergoing brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery and is on ventilator support.

The three-day ‘yagna’ started in a Shiva temple, around 2 km from the former president’s ancestral house.

Mukherjee’s family friend Rabi Chattaraj said they were asked by Abhijit Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee’s son, to offer prayers. “In the evening, we also organised a prayer meeting. Tomorrow, we will offer prayers in five famous temples across Birbhum. Today his extended family members also offered prayers here,” he added.

