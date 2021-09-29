708 new Covid cases in Bengal, 13 more die

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 29, 2021 4:53:42 am
West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 708 new Covid-19 cases and 13 more deaths. On Monday 472 fresh cases were recorded. North 24 Parganas and Kolkata recorded three deaths each while Nadia and Purba Medinipur recorded one death each.
The total toll in the state reached 18,764 in Bengal and the total number cases till date now stands at 15,67,573. At present, there are 7,586 active cases in Bengal. Of these, 6175 are in home isolation while 222 are in safe homes.
