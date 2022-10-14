scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

700 Snap-E electric cabs to be flagged off in Kolkata today: EC Wheels India

The project will be formally commissioned on October 14, when the first lot of 700 Snap-E electric cabs for commercial service in and around Kolkata will be flagged off by Kolkala Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also Minister-in-Charge, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Department.

EV charging infrastructure would be set up to encourage extensive use of environment-friendly electric vehicles to ensure sustainable reduction of carbon footprint, it added.

EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd, a start-up based in Kolkata, has firmed up plans to operate a fleet of nearly 5,000 Snap-E electric cabs in the eastern region within two years, a press release issued by the firm on Thursday said.

The total investment in the project would be more than Rs 2,000 crore with assured employment for at least 15,000 persons, the release said. EV charging infrastructure would be set up to encourage extensive use of environment-friendly electric vehicles to ensure sustainable reduction of carbon footprint, it added.  

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 05:16:33 am
