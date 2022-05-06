scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

70 office-bearers from BJP’s district unit in Jhargram resign

This came on a day when Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit. Among those who resigned are members of the district committee and booth presidents, it is learnt.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 6, 2022 3:52:26 am
amit shah, West Bengal BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jhargram, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express News“There are some differences of opinion and conflicts. These are small things which will be resolved through dialogue. I will speak to the state unit leaders on the matter. Some people have issues with the organisation here," said BJP's Jhargram district president Sukhamay Satpati.

At least 70 office-bearers of the BJP’s Jhargram district unit in West Bengal tendered their resignations on Thursday.

This came on a day when Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit. Among those who resigned are members of the district committee and booth presidents, it is learnt.

“There are some differences of opinion and conflicts. These are small things which will be resolved through dialogue. I will speak to the state unit leaders on the matter. Some people have issues with the organisation here,” said BJP’s Jhargram district president Sukhamay Satpati.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to sources, many accused the party’s state leadership of nepotism.

More from Kolkata

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Appeal To FilmmakersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Appeal To Filmmakers
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘I won’t let the activist Jignesh d...
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and GermanyPremium
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and Germany
More Premium Stories >>

Ahead of Shah’s arrival in the state, at least 15 district committee members from Barasat had filed their resignations on Sunday, accusing their leaders of malpractices. According to sources, many of those who resigned were contacted by the district-level party leaders to hear their grievances.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement