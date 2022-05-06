70 office-bearers from BJP’s district unit in Jhargram resign

At least 70 office-bearers of the BJP’s Jhargram district unit in West Bengal tendered their resignations on Thursday.

This came on a day when Union Home Minister and senior party leader Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit. Among those who resigned are members of the district committee and booth presidents, it is learnt.

“There are some differences of opinion and conflicts. These are small things which will be resolved through dialogue. I will speak to the state unit leaders on the matter. Some people have issues with the organisation here,” said BJP’s Jhargram district president Sukhamay Satpati.

According to sources, many accused the party’s state leadership of nepotism.

Ahead of Shah’s arrival in the state, at least 15 district committee members from Barasat had filed their resignations on Sunday, accusing their leaders of malpractices. According to sources, many of those who resigned were contacted by the district-level party leaders to hear their grievances.