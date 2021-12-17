7-yr-old boy infected with Omicron tests Covid negative

A seven-year-old boy, who was infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, on tested negative for the virus on Thursday. This was the state’s first reported case of omicron. The boy, who arrived in Kolkata via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi a few days ago with his parents, was tested twice. Covid samples of his parents had earlier returned negative.

“As per norm, two reports have been found negative, and he is eligible for home quarantine for another week,” said a health official.

A man, who was found infected with Covid-19 after returning from Bangladesh, tested negative for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health department official said on Thursday.

The patient contracted the Delta strain of coronavirus, he said. The man, a resident of North 24 Parganas district, was found positive for the disease on December 10, and his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he had contracted the new Omicron variant.

“We have received the report of the Bangladesh returnee. He is infected with Delta variant,” the official said.

The patient is undergoing treatment in the state-run Beleghata ID and BG Hospital.

West Bengal, meanwhile, reported 660 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. The infection tally rose to 16,25,375 and the toll reached 19,645. The state now has 7,506 active cases

The number of recoveries rose to 15,98,224 with 632 patients discharged since Wednesday, at a rate of 98.33 per cent. As many as 6,648 people are in home isolation and 152 in safe homes.

Kolkata agains reported the highest number of new cases at 216, followed by North 24 Parganas (124). Of the fresh deaths, North 24 Parganas recorded the highest at three.

A total of 37,115 fresh samples were tested, taking the overall tally to 2,08,88,936.