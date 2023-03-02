7 more infants die in 24 hrs, Bengal govt says caused by acute respiratory infection

Seven children have died due to respiratory infection in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

The government, in a statement, said till now 12 deaths from Adenovirus have been reported in the state with eight of them having comorbidities.

The government, however, did not term the seven deaths in the last 24 hours as deaths from Adenovirus. Instead, it said that acute respiratory infections (ARI) were common during the ongoing season.

The state health authorities also said, “There is no evidence of viral epidemic at present.”

“In the last 24 hours, five children have died in state-run hospitals in Kolkata, and two at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital,” the official said, adding that the samples of those with Adenovirus symptoms were sent for tests and results are awaited.

The government said that 5,213 cases of ARI were reported in the state in the last one month.

“ARI due to different viruses is a common seasonal phenomenon. However, the number of ARI infections appears to be higher in the current year as the seasonal surges due to Adenovirus was taken over by the surges of Covid-19 virus in the previous years (2021 and 2022).

“There is no evidence of viral epidemic at present. The current situation is nothing but a seasonal surge and the number of infections due to Adenovirus has already started coming down,” the statement said.

The two children, who died of the respiratory infection at Kolkata’s BC Roy Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, showed symptoms of fever and shortness of breath. While one was 22 days old from Howrah, another was a 7-month-old boy from Chunchura.

State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said, “Our hospitals are under pressure. 70 beds are being set up in BC Roy Hospital’s second campus. Of those who died, many had co-morbidities. We are confident of handling the situation.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Siliguri, Shankar Ghosh, alleged there was no system for testing adenovirus in north Bengal. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he urged her to take steps to curb the spread.