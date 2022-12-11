7 lakh candidates expected to take primary TET today: Officials

Nearly 7 lakh candidates are expected to take the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) — the notification for which was issued on October 14 — on Sunday for the selection in government primary schools in the state.

Kolkata Metro and the state transport department have made special arrangements for the commutation of candidates to their respective examination centres. Besides, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has made elaborated security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination and to prevent leakage of the question paper.

WBBPE president Goutam Paul said, “A total of 6.9 lakh candidates will appear in the exam that will start at 12 noon and end at 2:30 pm. There will be two sets of OMR sheets to ensure transparency. The original copy will be collected by the board at the end of the exam, while the candidates will be given the other copy. The board has also issued a helpline number for the candidates. Not only the education department, but the home, transport and health departments, and the local administration, municipal corporation, etc, all are alert for tomorrow’s examination.”

According to board officials, though the exam will start at 12 pm, the examination centres will be opened for the candidates at 9 am and entry will be allowed till 11 am.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without admit card, said officials. Besides, the candidates will not be allowed to carry watches, scales, sunglasses, headphones, mobile phones, water bottles or any electronic products.

According to the instructions issued by the board, no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination centre, except for urgent and unavoidable reasons, before the completion of the exam. The board has also issued several instructions for the invigilators. They will also not be allowed to enter the examination centre with phones or any electronic products.

The transport department has opened a control room at the Public Vehicle Department office, Beltala, with contact number 033-24751621, to help candidates reach their examination centres.

The control room — headed by a Deputy Director of the Transport Directorate along with two Motor Vehicles Inspectors and other staff — will remain operational till the completion of the examination process.

The Kolkata Metro will run 138 trains (69 UP and 69 DN) — additional eight (4 UP + 4 DN) train services — for the TET candidates on the North-South Corridor (Blue Line) on Sunday, said officials, adding additional train services may also be added if the situation arises.

The metro train services would be available at an interval of seven minutes before the start of the examination, instead of the normal 15-minute interval on Sundays, while in the afternoon, trains would be run at 10-minute intervals, they said.

“To tackle the expected rush, staff at all Metro stations have been put on high alert to render immediate assistance to the TET candidates on Sunday. Further, additional manpower will be deployed at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Esplanade, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar stations to help the TET candidates,” said a senior Kolkata Metro official.

The WBBPE has made the biometric test of the TET candidates and CCTV cameras at all examination centres mandatory to conduct the examination transparently. According to the WBBPE notification, CCTV cameras will be installed at the entrance and exit of all examination centres. The question paper will be sent to the examination centres an hour before the exam. Besides, all teaching and non-teaching staff entering the examination centre will have to wear a valid identity card.

“We have made all necessary arrangements to conduct TET transparently to keep controversies at the bay,” said officials.

The Calcutta High Court reprimanded the state government for irregularities in the school job recruitment process as several TET candidates, who qualified in 2014 and 2016, are yet to get a job.

Notably, former chairman of the WBBPE Manik Bhattacharya, also a ruling Trinamool Congress MLA, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 11 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers in the state. He is currently lodged in jail.

Bhattacharya was removed from the post of chairman by an order of the High Court.