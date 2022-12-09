scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

7 injured after being hit by speeding car in Kolkata

“The injured are undergoing treatment at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and the state-run SSKM hospital,” the police officer said.

Police said the driver of the car was arrested. (Representational/File)
Seven people were injured after being hit by a speeding car in Chingrighata area in Kolkata on Thursday, said police.

Speeding red colour car coming from Nicco Park in Salt Lake around 1 pm first hit a civic police volunteer and then a traffic police officer before ramming into a four-wheeler, a scooter and a bicycle, a senior officer said.

Police said the driver of the car was arrested.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who inaugurated several projects at SSKM Hospital, visited the injured persons there.

Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for two persons, who were gravely injured, and said the treatment of those injured in the accident would be free.
“I am saddened by the unfortunate road accident in Chingrighata. The government of West Bengal has taken strict action against the errant driver. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals and are being treated free of charge,” Banerjee tweeted.

“I visited them at SSKM Trauma Care Centre today. The two victims who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 1 lakh as compensation, and the other 5 will be given Rs 50,000 each. I wish them all a speedy recovery,” she said.

In another accident, a civic police volunteer died on Wednesday late night after he was hit by a vehicle which allegedly had faced technical glitches in Taratala area in the western part of the city, another police officer said.

Civic police volunteer Amit Chakraborty was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the driver of the car was arrested.

More from Kolkata

With PTI

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 03:38:32 am
