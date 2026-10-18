7 arrested in Kolkata stampede case, death toll rises to 19

Fourteen people were initially detained for questioning

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 09:55 AM IST
Investigators are questioning the accused over alleged lapses in crowd management, safety protocols and structural arrangements.Investigators are questioning the accused over alleged lapses in crowd management, safety protocols and structural arrangements.
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Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including office-bearers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, in connection with the stampede that killed 19 people. A suo motu case was registered at Girish Park police station under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Fourteen people were initially detained for questioning.

“So far 7 have been arreested . Further inquiries are underway. Those arrested includes Puja committe secretary,” said Additional CP Crime Kunal Agarwal.

Those arrested include committee secretary Raj Kumar Sewda, vice-president Santanu Dubey, pandal construction worker Biplab Mukherjee, crowd-control personnel Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, and private security in-charges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal. Investigators are questioning the accused over alleged lapses in crowd management, safety protocols and structural arrangements. Further inquiries are underway to establish accountability.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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