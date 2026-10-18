7 arrested in Kolkata stampede case, death toll rises to 19

Kolkata Police have arrested seven people, including office-bearers of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee, in connection with the stampede that killed 19 people. A suo motu case was registered at Girish Park police station under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Fourteen people were initially detained for questioning.

“So far 7 have been arreested . Further inquiries are underway. Those arrested includes Puja committe secretary,” said Additional CP Crime Kunal Agarwal.

Those arrested include committee secretary Raj Kumar Sewda, vice-president Santanu Dubey, pandal construction worker Biplab Mukherjee, crowd-control personnel Koushik Saha and Pintu Dey, and private security in-charges Suman Chakraborty and Rajesh Pal. Investigators are questioning the accused over alleged lapses in crowd management, safety protocols and structural arrangements. Further inquiries are underway to establish accountability.