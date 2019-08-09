West Bengal: 69-year-old man arrested for ‘raping’ 12-yr-old girl

A 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The arrest was made after the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint. The accused has been arrested under section 376 (3) (rape) of IPC and under various sections of the POCSO Act.

“The mother claimed that the minor girl was raped several times during the last six months,” said a police officer.

Sources said the mother came to know about the accused, who is their landlord, when the victim narrated her ordeal to her.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man has been sentenced to four-month imprisonment for creating a fake Facebook profile of a woman and sharing obscene images. The accused has been identified as Arup Karmakar.

As per police, the case was filed in 2015 and a chargesheet was submitted the next year.

“The victim alleged that a fake Facebook profile was created by using her name and photographs. The miscreant had posted obscene images and objectionable remarks along with the residential address and phone numbers of the victim and her sisters,” said an official.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced him to four-month jail. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh.