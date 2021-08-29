661 new Covid cases in Bengal, 7 more die

West Bengal reported 661 new Covid-19 cases and more more deaths on Saturday. According to a state heath bulletin, the state has so far reported 18,417 deaths due to the virus and 15,46,898 cases.The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.22 per cent with 688 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The state reported a positivity rate of 1.61 per cent during the day. There are 9,109 active cases in the state at present. A total of 15,19,372 patients have recovered so far, the bulletin said.Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district recorded three deaths each on Saturday, while Kolkata reported the most number of new cases at 109.

Meanwhile, Covid curbs imposed in the state was extended to September 15. However, the state government announced that coaching centres for competitive examinations can remain open with 50 per cent capacity following Covid protocols and ensuring regular sanitisation of the centres.All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services. Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health & hygiene protocol must be followed at all times, the government has said.