Over 5,000 km, 63 mega rallies and PM Modi finale in Kolkata: BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Bengal from March 1

As the West Bengal polls approach, the BJP is set to launch a massive outreach campaign through nine Parivartan Rath Yatras from March 1. Spanning the length and breadth of the state, the campaign aims to cover 5,000 km across Assembly constituencies, culminating in a mega-rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the state.
To ensure comprehensive coverage, the party has divided the Parivartan Rath Yatra into nine divisions: Siliguri, Maldah, Nabadwip, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, and Burdwan. According to BJP sources, this approach will help the party address the grassroots issues faced by local communities.
The first phase of the yatra will see high-profile Union leaders descending on both North and South Bengal from March 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Yatra from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas. Union minister J P Nadda will launch the Yatra from Krishnanagar in Nadia. Dharmendra Pradhan will lead it from Garbeta in Kharagpur, while BJP president Nitin Nabin will kick off the North Bengal leg from Cooch Behar.
The second phase will begin on March 2 from Howrah, Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur, and Birbhum. There will be no Parivartan Rath Yatra procession on March 3 and 4 due to Holi; the yatras will resume on March 5. According to BJP sources, from March 5 to March 10, the BJP is set to cover over 5,000 km in each Assembly constituency.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate two yatras: first in Amta (Howrah) and then in Sandeshkhali. The choice of Sandeshkhali is significant, as the area gained national notoriety in 2024 following allegations of land grabbing and atrocities against women.
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will launch the yatra from Kulti in Asansol, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead it from Jasan in Birbhum.
The BJP intends to use these yatras as a platform to highlight alleged scams and corruption within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government while presenting their alternative vision for the state. The schedule includes 63 major public meetings and 282 smaller street-corner meetings. Every Assembly constituency will feature specialised tableaux and localised campaign activities.
