Over 5,000 km, 63 mega rallies and PM Modi finale in Kolkata: BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Bengal from March 1

PM Modi will lead a rally to mark the culmination of the BJP's Parivartan Yatras in West Bengal (File photo).

As the West Bengal polls approach, the BJP is set to launch a massive outreach campaign through nine Parivartan Rath Yatras from March 1. Spanning the length and breadth of the state, the campaign aims to cover 5,000 km across Assembly constituencies, culminating in a mega-rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the state.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the party has divided the Parivartan Rath Yatra into nine divisions: Siliguri, Maldah, Nabadwip, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Purulia, and Burdwan. According to BJP sources, this approach will help the party address the grassroots issues faced by local communities.