60,000 panchayat members’ pay hiked in West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee government Monday increased the remuneration of about 60,000 members of three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal to recognise their “tireless work”.

The hike will cost the state government exchequer Rs 220-225 crore.

Banerjee Monday chaired a meeting with the members of zilla parishads of different districts at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

The state has 825 zilla parishad members, 9,217 panchayat samiti members and 48,649 gram panchayat members. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the chief minister said, “The panchayat members work tirelessly for the people but are paid little. To change this situation, we have decided to increase their remuneration. This will increase the expense of the government by around Rs 220-225 crore.”

At the meeting, Banerjee asked them to improve public relations and meet people to address their problems. “They have to take steps to improve public relations. We have instructed the members to keep in touch with the local people and fix two hours every week to meet them,” she added.

Sources said she had asked the members not to take any favour from people in exchange of government schemes. The government has been battling allegations that its leaders had taken money from people who wanted to avail welfare schemes.