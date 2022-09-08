60 MT Hilsa arrives from Bangladesh, prices lower this year

At a time when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to the country, a consignment of about 60 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish from the neighbouring country arrived in the markets of Kolkata on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry gave clearance to 50 agencies in their country to export the huge consignments of Hilsa to India. The ministry also directed the exporting agencies to export 2,450 metric tonnes of Hilsa ahead of Durga Puja.

However, West Bengal Fish Importers Association secretary Anwar Maqsood said Hilsa is being sold at a lower price compared to the last year. “So far, we have received 60 metric tonnes of Hilsa from Bangladesh. However, they are being sold at a lower price this year. Compared to the last year, the price of one kg of Hilsa is Rs 200 less this year. Suppose if one kg Hilsa was priced Rs 1,400 last year, this year it is being sold at Rs 1,200,” Maqsood told the newspaper.

“The rest of the consignments will arrive from time to time in the next one month. The fish will be exported to West Bengal and other parts of the country as well,” added Maqsood.

Bangladesh had imposed a ban on the export of Hilsa to India in 2012. However, since 2019, it allowed relaxations on the export, particularly during the festive season.

According to the Fish Importers Association, the Bangladesh government had last year given permission to export around 4,600 metric tonnes of Hilsa — the highest quantity since 2019 — when the ban was eased. However, due to the paucity of time, only 1,200 MT could be exported to India.

On Tuesday, Hasina in a lighter vein said that failing to deliver on the Teesta water sharing agreement, which has been held up since 2011 due to differences between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is the reason for holding up Hilsa supplies to India. “You (India) aren’t giving us enough water, so I can’t give you Hilsa fish right now. But I promise I will be able to supply Hilsa by the upcoming Puja season (in October),” she said laughing, during a diplomatic reception in Delhi.