583 more test positive for Covid, six die of virus; over 7,500 active cases in Bengal

West Bengal reported 583 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths attributed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the state heath bulletin issued on Sunday, the state has so far reported 19,600 Covid-19 deaths and 16,23,191 cases. It has 7,548 active cases.

As many as 591 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total to15,96,043 with a recovery rate of 98.33 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata recorded the highest at 217. North 24 Parganas was a distant second with 108 cases.

North 24 Parganas on Sunday logged the highest number of deaths at four, followed by Kolkata’s two.

In view of the new Covid variant, Omicron, the state government has said that Covid positive reports of all international flyers would be sent for genome sequencing. A few samples have been sent for the strain test.