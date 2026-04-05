561 students awarded degrees at 61st annual convocation of IIM-C

IIM Calcutta convocation 2026 saw 459 MBA students graduate, along with MBAEx, PhD and PGPEX-VLM participants, with toppers and award winners announced. (Express Photo)

Written by Avantika Basu

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) hosted its 61st Annual Convocation on Saturday, awarding degrees to 459 students from the two-year MBA programme and 90 students from the one-year MBAEx programme.

The institute also handed over diplomas to 40 participants of the PGPEX-VLM programme and conferred PhD degrees on 12 scholars.

The ceremony, held on the campus, was attended by dignitaries, including Dr. Praveer Sinha, Chief Guest and CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power, who delivered the convocation address. Also present were Dr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, and Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Director of the institute.