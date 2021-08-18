547 new Covid cases recorded in West Bengal, 6 more die

Six districts in the state recorded one death each due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the single-day death toll to six on Tuesday.

The total toll due to the infection in the state now stands at 18,318. On Tuesday, Darjeeling, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata reported one death each due to Covid.

In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 547 new Covid cases taking the total number to 15,39,612. At present, there are 9,736 active Covid cases in Bengal.

As many as 8,389 are in home isolation while 277 are in safe homes. A total of 637 people were cured of the infection in the past 24 hours. So far, 15,11,558 people have recovered from Covid in Bengal.

The discharge rate now stands at 98.18 per cent. A total of 36,752 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours, of which 1.49 per cent were found to be positive. As many as 3,57,544 people received vaccine dose on Tuesday.