53 more die: 8 out 10 in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas

The Covid case count also increased by 2,716 just a notch below Sunday’s highest single-day jump, taking the total to 78,232 – seventh highest in the country. (Representational) The Covid case count also increased by 2,716 just a notch below Sunday’s highest single-day jump, taking the total to 78,232 – seventh highest in the country. (Representational)

West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest single-day deaths with 53 Covid-infected patients succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours. With this, the death count crossed 1,700 to stand at 1,731 – seventh highest in the country, just behind Uttar Pradesh.

Capital Kolkata and adjoining district of North 24 Parganas reported 21 deaths each, followed by Howrah and South 24 Parganas with three deaths each. Eight of the 10 deaths were from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Hooghly one each.

The Covid case count also increased by 2,716 just a notch below Sunday’s highest single-day jump, taking the total to 78,232 – seventh highest in the country.

Again, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas led the surge by adding 756 and 510 to their respective caseload. As on Monday, the total cases in Kolkata stood at 23,818 — making up 30 per cent of the state’s caseload.

Neighbouring Howrah recorded 185 cases, South 24 Parganas 144, Hooghly 91, Malda 90, Purba Medinipur 82 and from Cooch behar 79.

Darjeeling in the north recorded 151 new cases.

The remaining 628 cases were reported from test 14 districts of West Bengal, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state health department.

The only silver lining was the consistent increase in the number of patients recovering from the disease. For the tenth straight day, the number of patients recovering in one day was above 2,000, taking the recovery rate to 70%.

So far, 54,818 people in the state have recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases stood at 21,683.

Meanwhile, 22,122 samples were tested in one day, taking the cumulative test count to over 9.56 lakh. However, with the surge in the infection, the test-positivity rate has been steadily climbing. On Monday, it reached, 8.18 per cent with the daily positivity ratio hitting 12 per cent.

According to the state Health Department, 3,075 persons are still in government quarantine and 32,490 are in home quarantine. A total of 1,711 Covid-infected people are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Covid patient dies at home, family says got no ambulance

Kolkata: A 40-year-old Covid patient died at his residence in Howrah on Monday, with his family members later alleging that non-availability of an ambulance and lack of timely treatment led to the death. They claimed that they kept trying several helpline numbers but did not get any assistance. The incident was reported in Guha Para locality under Liluah Police Station area of Howrah district.

The family claimed that the man had mild Covid-19 symptoms and after having been admitted in hospital earlier, he had been advised home isolation. However, in the early hours of Sunday he developed breathing problems and his condition deteriorated. The family members claimed that they tried calling for an ambulance for three-four hours but to no avail.

“He died around 6:30 am. He had been discharged and his father, also a Covid patient, is still in hospital,” said a relative. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.