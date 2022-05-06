5,261 SSC posts created on CM’s instructions: Minister

Amid the ongoing job protest by successful SSC candidates and the Opposition uproar over the issue, state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said additional teaching posts have been created for state-run schools on the first anniversary of the third TMC government. He added that the posts were created on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The move is aimed at accommodating all candidates who featured in the 2016 merit lists of School Service Commission (SSC) exam and State Level Selection Test (SLST).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Basu said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to solve the problem and even spoke to the protestors on the complexities of recruitment under the SSC. Additional posts have now been created on the instructions of the chief minister. She has acted on her word.”

He said to accommodate candidates from the old SSC merit list, which was published in 2016, the School Education Department has to create an additional 5,261 vacant teaching posts for classes 8 to 12.

On Thursday morning, the SSC issued a notice stating that the recruitment notification for the post of head teachers and assistant teachers at junior high, secondary and higher secondary levels would be issued soon. Within hours, Basu formally announced the creation of the new teaching posts. New posts were also created for the departments of physical education and work education.

The minister said the process of recruitment will continue as per the recommendations of the School Service Commission. A total of 850 teachers will be appointed for physical education and another 850 will be filled during the job training. He said the teachers will be appointed on merit and qualifications.

“A notice will be issued shortly on the date for the next (SSC) exam,” the minister said, adding that 750 vacant teaching posts for work education teachers will also be filled by the government.