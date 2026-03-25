50-year-old Bengal woman hacked to death, assailant dies by suicide

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused and investigating the motive behind the crime.

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by a sharp-edged weapon inside a beauty parlor by an unidentified man, who subsequently died by suicide on Tuesday, said police. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station in West Bengal.

The victim, identified as Rupbani Das, owned the parlour where she was attacked, according to sources. She had been working as a beautician at the Tentultala parlour for the last 15 years. Sources said that the victim’s husband, Anup Kumar Das, dropped her off at her workplace on his motorcycle around 12:05pm on Tuesday. Shortly after, the assailant entered the parlour and started attacking her after a heated argument broke out between both, said eyewitness.