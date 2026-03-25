50-year-old Bengal woman hacked to death, assailant dies by suicide

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the assailant

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 25, 2026 05:31 AM IST
Bengal woman hacked to death, assailant dies by suicide, Narendrapur police, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsThe bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused and investigating the motive behind the crime.
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A 50-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by a sharp-edged weapon inside a beauty parlor by an unidentified man, who subsequently died by suicide on Tuesday, said police. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station in West Bengal.

The victim, identified as Rupbani Das, owned the parlour where she was attacked, according to sources. She had been working as a beautician at the Tentultala parlour for the last 15 years. Sources said that the victim’s husband, Anup Kumar Das, dropped her off at her workplace on his motorcycle around 12:05pm on Tuesday. Shortly after, the assailant entered the parlour and started attacking her after a heated argument broke out between both, said eyewitness.

According to sources, the accused attacked Rupbani with the sharp-edged weapon, following which she collapsed on the floor. Later, the man used the same weapon and slit his throat, said sources. Around 12:45pm, Rupbani’s husband and police were alerted about the incident. Based on the information, a police team reached the spot and started an investigation. Preliminary investigations suggest that Rupbani was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the assailant said to be from a different state, said police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused and investigating the motive behind the crime. A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Narendrapur police station, said police.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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