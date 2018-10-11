5-yr-old ‘molested’ by teacher in Kolkata: Day after clash, classes resume under police vigil

Sources said school authorities are in talks with the education department to transfer all male teachers to another school as per the parents’ demands. Sources said school authorities are in talks with the education department to transfer all male teachers to another school as per the parents’ demands.

A day after a teacher from a Kolkata school was arrested — for allegedly molesting a minor student in September — amid a clash between parents and police at the gates, classes resumed under strict vigil Wednesday.

Though some students did not turn up, the situation remained peaceful in and around the school campus. Sources said school authorities are in talks with the education department to transfer all male teachers to another school as per the parents’ demands.

“Our purpose is not to disturb the academic session, but we want our daughters in safe hands. What we witnessed was very unfortunate. We have seen this in the past. This isn’t a first. The government must take responsibility and remove male teachers from girls’ schools,” said a parent.

During Tuesday’s clash, school property was vandalised and teachers were allegedly beaten up. Police resorted to lathicharge in which some parents were allegedly injured.

The accused had allegedly sexually abused the five-year-old in a vacant room of the school on September 26. On Tuesday morning, she came to school and submitted a complaint. The situation turned violent after news spread among other parents, who demanded the teacher be handed over to them. The police alleged that the protest was hijacked by some “outsider”, who attacked them.

Investigating officials are likely to speak to the victim soon, said sources.

