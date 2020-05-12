5 more dead; few app-based cabs, buses to run in Kolkata and suburbs from tomorrow

Suvendu Adhikari said that the app-based cabs will operate only for those associated with fighting the pandemic or emergency services, both in the government and private sectors. Suvendu Adhikari said that the app-based cabs will operate only for those associated with fighting the pandemic or emergency services, both in the government and private sectors.

The novel coronavirus claimed five more lives in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The toll in state stood at 190, among which 118 people succumbed to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidity, the Health Department said on Monday.

Also, 124 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,063. The number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours was 82, while the total number of recovered patients was 499. The number of active cases increased from 1,337 to 1,374.

According to the health bulletin published by the state government, 4,201 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of samples tested in over a month was 47,615. As many as 6,689 people were still in the government quarantine, while 23,296 in home quarantine.

On Monday, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that skeletal bus service and app-based cab service will start operation from Wednesday, connecting the nodal points of Kolkata with the adjoining areas. The services will be available for emergency purposes as well as for the frontline workers and returnees/migrants who are travelling by roads or airlines. However, not more than 20 people can board the bus at the same time.

He also said that the app-based cabs will operate only for those associated with fighting the pandemic or emergency services, both in the government and private sectors. Also, patients who need emergency treatment or health check-up, including chemotherapy, radiation and dialysis, can avail the service. One person can accompany the patient. However, both the two persons will be allowed to sit only in the back seat of the cab, he added.

The app-based cabs may move within the Kolkata Metropolitan area, which is under the administrative jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police, Barrackpore Police and Howrah City Police Commissionerates. The vehicles will not be permitted to enter any containment zone, said the minister.

The riders should obtain e-pass from the online portal and should furnish it to the driver. The rider should also carry authentic documents while travelling. A movable protective transparent sheet will be put up between the driver and rider. The driver should wear mask, gloves and face shield and should mandatorily provide hand sanitisers to riders before starting the journey. The riders should also wear mask and other safety gears.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday gave orders to increase the workforce from 15 to 50 per cent in the tea gardens and bidi factories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.