5 held for duping Kolkata man of Rs 2.8L in digital wallet fraud

A team of the Bank Fraud Section of the Detective Department reached Jamtara in Jharkhand and arrested the five people.

The Detective Department of Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested five people from Jharkhand’s Jamtara district for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2,82,970 on the pretext of updating his know your customer (KYC) details on a digital wallet.

Tapan Das (24), Bidhan Das (19), Raju Das (42), Ranjit Das (39) and Bullet Das (23) were arrested after nearly a month of investigation. They have been remanded in police custody till February 19.

According to police, the complainant, Praveen Kumar Agarwal, got an SMS for updating his KYC for the digital wallet on January 9. “Agarwal received a call from a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the digital wallet. The caller told Agarwal that his account has been blocked and can be reactivated after sharing KYC details. He was taken in. He downloaded the ‘Quick Support ‘ mobile app as instructed. He shared the code, unwittingly giving the remote access of his mobile phone to the caller,” said a police officer.

“The next moment, Rs 2,82,970 was illegally transferred from his bank account,” said Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar. Agarwal alerted Jorabagan police, following which they blocked another transaction of Rs 1 lakh.

A team of the Bank Fraud Section of the Detective Department reached Jamtara in Jharkhand and arrested the five people.

They have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) , 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 466 (forging a document or electronic record), 468 (whoever intends to forge a document) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.