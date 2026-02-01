5 gains for Bengal in Budget as FM outlines vision for Purvodaya

With West Bengal gearing up for the Assembly elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday outlined a roadmap for “Purvodaya” states, which included new cargo corridors – both rail and waterways, medical tourism status, focus on revival of the jute sector, among others, in her Budget speech. Here is the list of the gains for the state.

Freight transport

Sitharaman on Sunday announced a new East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor, between Dankuni in Hooghly district and Surat, the textile hub of Gujarat, “to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo”. For a state that has long struggled with “flight of capital,” this east-to-west corridor could prove to be an industrial anchor for West Bengal. It would not only slash the cost and time for transport of goods, but Dankuni – the gateway to the East – is most likely to become a logistical powerhouse.