5 gains for Bengal in Budget as FM outlines vision for Purvodaya

With West Bengal gearing up for the Assembly elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday outlined a roadmap for “Purvodaya” states, which included new cargo corridors – both rail and waterways, medical tourism status, focus on revival of the jute sector, among others, in her Budget speech. Here is the list of the gains for the state.
Freight transport
Sitharaman on Sunday announced a new East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor, between Dankuni in Hooghly district and Surat, the textile hub of Gujarat, “to promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo”. For a state that has long struggled with “flight of capital,” this east-to-west corridor could prove to be an industrial anchor for West Bengal. It would not only slash the cost and time for transport of goods, but Dankuni – the gateway to the East – is most likely to become a logistical powerhouse.
Coupled with the development of the East Coast Industrial Corridor with a major node at Durgapur, the Budget signalled a shift back towards heavy industry and manufacturing.
Sitharaman also announced to operationalise 20 new National Waterways (NW) over the next 5 years, and launched a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme for incentivising a modal shift from rail and road, to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047.
High Speed Rail Corridors, aka Bullet trains
Of the seven high-speed rail corridors announced by the Union Finance Minister, one was for West Bengal – Varanasi to Siliguri. Connecting the “Chicken’s Neck” to the national high-speed grid corridor via Delhi and Varanasi could be a game-changer for tea, tourism, and trade in the hills and the Dooars.
Sitharaman also announced three new rail corridors for North Bengal to improve connectivity, mobility, and socio-economic growth in the region.
Reviving the jute sector
The Budget’s new National Fibre Scheme specifically targets the promotion of jute, aiming to modernise traditional clusters. For the thousands of mill workers along the Hooghly river, this is more than just economics; it’s a lifeline. The government also plans to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters, a move where West Bengal, once the industrial heart of India, stands to be a primary beneficiary.
The Union Budget leans heavily into West Bengal’s strengths as a center for excellence.
With Kolkata designated as one of the five Regional Medical Tourism Hubs, the city’s private and public healthcare sectors are set for a major influx of international patients from Southeast Asia and Bangladesh.
The upgradation of NIPER Panihati and the announcement of a Girls’ Hostel in every district with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) will boost education in the state. Kolkata, already a research giant, will likely lead this charge.
Green Mobility and Tourism
The allocation of 4,000 e-Buses for Eastern states and the development of five major tourism destinations under the Purvodaya plan will modernise Bengal’s urban and rural transit.
