4th state finance panel overshot term in violation of law: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the fourth State Finance Commission (SFC) continued beyond its five-year tenure in violation of the Constitution and said its members were “liable to return salary”.

Dhankhar further claimed the SFC had not sent its recommendations to the governor since 2014.

“SFC under constitution is for five years. Fourth SFC @MamataOfficial continued beyond in violation of Constitution.

Chairman and Members are liable to return salary and perks to State and all expenses need to be recovered from concerned as Public money cannot be so squandered,” he tweeted.

Recommendations to Governor are for principles that should govern the distribution between State and Panchayats/Municipalities of net proceeds of taxes, duties, tolls & fees leviable @MamataOfficial , which may be divided and allocated between State and Panchayats/Municipalities. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 19, 2021

The state government had constituted the fourth SFC in April 2013.

“State Finance Commission (SFC) @MamataOfficial under Articles 243-I & 243Y, is required to make recommendations to Governor that are to be laid before the Legislature of the State. What a collapse of constitutional mechanism, since 2014 not a single recommendation to Governor,” Dhakhar said in another tweet.

However, Abhirup Sarkar, the chairman of the fourth SEC, told the PTI news agency that the members of the panel did not receive any fee after submitting their report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in February 2016.